HHS Secretary Alex Azar hospitalized for treatment of ‘minor infection’

Jose Luis Magana | AP Jose Luis Magana | AP

Amy Goldstein, Washington Post • April 16, 2018 8:46 am

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was hospitalized Sunday night after receiving intravenous antibiotics for an unspecified “minor infection,” according to a statement from the department.

The statement, issued shortly after 8:30 p.m., said Azar, 50, “was treated” earlier in the evening and was admitted to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution.” The statement left many questions unanswered, including the nature of the secretary’s infection, how long he has had symptoms, why a minor infection required IV antibiotics, and whether he is hospitalized in Washington or Indianapolis, where he returns many weekends because his family is still living there.

One person briefed on the announcement, speaking on the condition of anonymity about private medical issues, said that Azar had been at work late last week and was expected to return to work soon.

Caitlin Oakley, an HHS spokeswoman, said: “We cannot disclose the hospital location due to privacy and security concerns.”

Azar succeeded Tom Price as HHS secretary on Jan. 29.

