Ticks emerging unfazed following extremely snowy winter

CDC via AP | BDN

Michael Casey and Stephanie Morales, The Associated Press • April 14, 2018 11:14 am

CONCORD, N.H. — New England hikers and dog lovers may be thinking the subzero winter temperatures will put a dent in this year’s tick population. But think again.

Experts who study the pesky bloodsuckers say the persistent snow cover ensures the ticks will be a headache this spring and summer. They were under a blanket of protected snow.

With increased tick numbers in the past decade, there has been growth in related diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the number of Lyme disease cases transmitted by blacklegged ticks has increased 30 percent from a decade ago.

Health officials are already urging anyone spending time outdoors to take precautions.

