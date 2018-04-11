Maine mayor calls backlash over tweet about Parkland survivor ‘fake news’

Olivier Douliery | TNS Olivier Douliery | TNS

By Susan Sharon, Maine Public • April 11, 2018 7:34 am

Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro made his first public appearance at a City Council budget workshop Tuesday night, one day after several residents began a recall effort against him and after he resigned, under pressure, from his position as a vice president at Skowhegan Savings Bank.

Isgro has been under fire for a recent tweet mocking Parkland School shooting survivor David Hogg. He also has a history of making anti-immigrant and other inflammatory social media posts.

But the mayor said little during the meeting or to reporters who asked him to respond to the public backlash.

“It’s not about the tweet,” Isgro said. “It’s that you’re pumping out crap material.”

“Are you sorry that you tweeted that?” one reporter asked.

“You are fake news. Goodbye,” Isgro responded.

On Monday, after several days of silence, Isgro released an unapologetic, written statement in which he said he would continue to serve in his role as mayor. He said “wealthy, political elites” were responsible for the social media controversy.

After Tuesday night’s workshop, he added that the progressive Maine People’s Alliance was to blame. He also took a dig at Democrats on the City Council, calling them an “absolutely non-respondent, elitist majority.” He declined to say what he thought was “fake news.”

