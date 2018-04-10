Bill to boost solar energy industry dies again in Maine House

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • April 10, 2018 1:04 pm

Another bill to encourage homeowners’ generation of solar power fell victim to opposition from Gov. Paul LePage on Tuesday, when the House of Representatives upheld his veto.

The end of LD 1444 has been days in the making. Last week, the House came within four votes, 97-52, of overriding LePage’s veto, prompting Democratic leaders to table the bill in an effort to garner more support. That didn’t work, and the House voted 96-50 Tuesday to reaffirm its previous decision.

The bill sought to implement gross metering in Maine and block electricity utility companies from taxing people who generate certain amounts of electricity on their own.

Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, who sponsored the bill, argued it is only a matter of time before Mainers demand the right to generate their own electricity without paying for it.

“Today we vote at giving Maine people a small piece of their power or letting Central Maine Power take all of it,” Berry said during House debate.

Others said the bill would result in higher rates for everyone, which also is at the core of LePage’s opposition.

“It’s very difficult to imagine this bill is not a tax,” Rep. Beth O’Connor, R-Berwick, said. “This bill is not headed in the right direction.”

LePage argued in his veto letter that among other problems he sees, it would have nullified a Public Utilities Commission vote that will gradually step down the amount of generation allowed by private citizens.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.