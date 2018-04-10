Wheaton honored with legendary Maine guide award

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife | BDN Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife | BDN

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • April 10, 2018 6:46 pm

Lance Wheaton of Forest City was honored for a lifetime spent guiding clients in the Maine woods on Saturday when he was given the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award.

According to his nomination application, Wheaton, who owns The Village Camps on East Grand Lake, is a lifetime member of the Maine Professional Guides Association, and had been cited by the Maine Warden Service for his help with search and rescue efforts in Washington County. He is one of the original directors of the Woodie Wheaton Land Trust and has been actively involved in conservation issues for years.

Wheaton has been a Maine guide for 55 years.

“I met Lance Wheaton 35 years ago as a new game warden stationed in Danforth, he is the personal definition of what a Maine Guide should be, to be recognized by your peers as legendary is the highest honor,” DIF&W Deputy Commissioner, Timothy Peabody said.

The award is presented annually at the Maine Professional Guides Association banquet.

