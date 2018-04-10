Watch live: UMaine picks NSF official as new president

University of Maine | BDN University of Maine | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 10, 2018 9:58 am

ORONO, Maine — A top official at the federal agency that supports research and education initiatives across the United States will become the University of Maine’s 21st president.

Joan Ferrini-Mundy, chief operating officer of the National Science Foundation, is expected to take the helm of the state’s flagship university this summer. She’ll also serve as president of the system’s smallest campus, the University of Maine at Machias, which UMaine took under its wing as part of a primary partnership last summer.

Chancellor James Page introduced Ferrini-Mundy to the campus during an event at Buchanan Alumni Hall on Tuesday morning.

The University of Maine System Board of Trustees approved Ferrini-Mundy’s hiring during a meeting last month but kept the pick silent until a contract was ironed out and signed.

Ferrini-Mundy has been working at NSF, an organization with a $7.8 billion operating budget, in various high-level roles since 2007. She also has held administrative and teaching roles at Michigan State University and the University of New Hampshire. She earned a doctoral degree in mathematics education from UNH.

Throughout the week, she’s expected to hold meetings with groups of faculty, staff, students and community leaders at the Orono and Machias campuses.

She will succeed President Susan Hunter, who has served in that role since July 2014 and plans to retire this summer. Hunter was appointed following the unexpected departure of former President Paul Ferguson, who left to lead Indiana’s Ball State University. The cell biologist and researcher with a long history at UMaine was the first woman to lead the university in its 153-years.

Hunter started at the Orono campus as a research associate in 1982 and became a full professor in the department of zoology in 1991. She has since worked as chair of the department of biological sciences, dean of undergraduate admission and most recently as executive vice president of academic affairs and provost.

Before her appointment to the presidency, Hunter worked a short stint as the system’s vice chancellor of academic affairs.

