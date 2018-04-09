Fairfield man found guilty of murdering his wife

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 9, 2018 12:35 pm

Updated: April 9, 2018 12:56 pm

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A jury on Monday found Luc Tieman guilty of murdering his wife less than an hour after the Fairfield man gave his own closing argument in his trial at the Somerset County Courthouse.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for about 40 minutes before announcing they had reached a verdict.

A sentencing date has not been set.

In a rare move, Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen had allowed to Tieman to address the jury directly instead of having Tieman’s defense attorney, Stephen Smith of Augusta, present the closing.

Tieman, 34, was charged with intentional or knowing murder in the August 2016 death of his wife, Valerie Tieman, 34.

His trial began April 2 before Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen.

Tieman took the stand Friday and on Monday emphasized many of same things in his closing, in which he again denied killing his wife.

“So far, everything that the state has brought against me has an alternate explanation,” Tieman said. “The only thing we know is that my wife, Valerie, is dead.”

Valerie Tieman’s body was found Sept. 20, 2016, in a shallow grave on wooded property owned by Luc Tieman’s parents, according to testimony. Her body was wrapped in a blanket and placed in a body bag.

Buried with her were flowers, a Mason jar, a wedding band, an empty SweeTarts box, a bag of rippled potato chips, and love notes using Tieman’s and his wife’s pet names for each other. Under her body, police found a bottle of Gucci men’s cologne called “Guilty,” Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea told the jury in her closing argument.

Investigators testified that they believe Valerie Tieman was killed and buried Aug. 25, 2016, because that is the last time she used her cellphone.

Luc Tieman told the jury Monday that the items found in the grave were on the bedside table in the bedroom he and his wife shared in his parents’ Fairfield home. He offered no explanation for how they ended up in her grave.

“I didn’t have an alibi,” he told the jury. “I didn’t think I needed one because I didn’t know my wife was dead. Someone else did. Every time I talked about my wife with police, it was in the present tense because I didn’t know she was dead.”

Tieman did not suggest an alternative suspect to jurors. He did admit beginning an affair with another woman a few days before police believe his wife died.

Zainea told the jury in her closing argument that Tieman killed his wife to be with his new girlfriend, whom he met on Facebook on Aug. 21, 2016.

“Three days [later], she and Tieman met at a pool party in Waterville,” the prosecutor said. “He had sex with her later that day. Two days later, he moved in with her.”

She also said that Luc Tieman, who originally told police his wife had left him for another man, did not immediately report his wife missing. His parents did that Sept. 9, 2016.

“He showed absolutely no concern that his wife was missing,” Zainea told the jurors. “It was only after her parents reported her missing that Luc Tieman spoke with police. It was during that call that he began to spin a tale.”

Valerie Tieman died of gunshot wounds to her head and neck, according the autopsy report. It showed that she had painkillers in her system but no heroin.

Once his wife’s body was discovered, Tieman told police that he had watched his wife shoot up heroin and die of an overdose. When he took the stand, Tieman testified that he made that story up after police threatened to charge his parents. He said he would not have told that lie if he’d known she had been shot.

The murder weapon was found in Luc Tieman’s parents’ home. Tieman admitted Friday that the gun belonged to him.

Tieman told the jury that his DNA was not found on tools believed to have been used in digging the grave, on the items found in it or on the murder weapon.

In her rebuttal closing, Zainea told jurors that was not true. She reminded them that a DNA expert from the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory had testified that Tieman’s DNA and his father’s DNA were found on the murder weapon.

The gun was found in Tieman’s parents’ bedroom along with ammunition, according to testimony.

Tieman faces 25 years to life in prison.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.