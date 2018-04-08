Binghamton beats Sea Dogs again

April 8, 2018 9:34 am

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Portland had a 2-1 lead early, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-0) scored four times in the fifth inning, and beat the Sea Dogs 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. Portland has dropped the first two games of the series.

The Sea Dogs scored their first run of the season in the second inning, as Josh Tobias blasted a homer off Andrew Church (ND), giving Portland a 1-0 lead. Binghamton tied the game in the second inning on Jhoan Urena’s RBI infield single.Portland had a 2-1 lead early, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-0) scored four times in the fifth inning and beat the Sea Dogs 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. Portland has dropped the first two games of the series.

The Sea Dogs scored their first run of the season in the second inning, as Josh Tobias blasted a homer off Andrew Church (ND), giving Portland a 1-0 lead. Binghamton tied the game in the second inning on Jhoan Urena’s RBI infield single.

Esteban Quiroz game the ‘Dogs a 2-1 lead with a homer to right field. The game would change in the fifth inning. Portland stranded two runners in scoring position in their half and Binghamton made them pay. Dedgar Jimenez (0-1) left the game after a game-tying double by Peter Alonso. Daniel McGrath entered for his Double-A debut and hit Patrick Mazeika to load the bases. On the next pitch, Tomas Nido (2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B) cleared the bases with a double.

Jimenez suffered his first loss since last June 28 against Lynchburg. He was 5-0 in eight career starters entering Saturday’s contest.

Binghamton’s bullpen worked 4.2 innings on just one hit and one run, that happening in the ninth on a sac-fly by Tobias.

Danny Mars went 2-for-4 with a double, Tobias went 2-for-3, as Portland had seven hits.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM from NYSEG Stadium. Right-hander Mike Shawaryn makes his Double-A debut for Portland. Binghamton counters with righty Nabil Crismatt. Radio coverage begins at 1:50 PM on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network and the TuneIn App. The game is also available on MiLB.TV beginning at 2:00 PM.

Portland opens up their 25th season at Hadlock Field on Friday, April 13th vs. Binghamton. Tickets are available at 207-874-9300 and seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!