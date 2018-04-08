Collins says US may need to consider military strike after Syrian gas attack

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • April 8, 2018 10:38 am

Updated: April 8, 2018 10:39 am

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that the U.S. may need to consider a military strike against the Syrian government in response to a gas attack in a rebel-held town near Damascus that left at least 42 people dead, a move the White House is not ruling out.

“This attack with chemical weapons, which are banned by international conventions, is absolutely horrific,” Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The alleged gas attack hit the city of Douma late Saturday, Syrian opposition forces and rescue workers told the Associated Press, as Syrian government forces resumed an offensive after talks collapsed with the Army of Islam group.

The Syrian American Medical Society and Syrian Civil Defense said in a joint statement Sunday that more than 500 people, the majority of whom were women and children, were brought to local hospitals with symptoms ranging from difficulty breathing, foaming at the mouth, burning eyes and emitting a chlorine-like odor, symptoms the group allege indicate exposure to toxic chemicals.

The Syrian government strongly denied the allegations it had used chemical weapons, calling them “fabrications,” according to the Associated Press.

“The army, which is advancing rapidly and with determination, does not need to use any kind of chemical agents,” the Syrian government said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that there would be a “big price to pay” for the attack, which the Syrian government denies.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad,” Trump tweeted, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is supported by both Russia and Iran in Syria’s 7-year-old civil war.

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that no response to the attack is being taken “off the table,” saying “These are horrible photos, we’re looking into the attack at this point.”

It would not be the first time the Trump administration has responded with military force to allegations that the Assad government used chemical weapons on civilians. Last April. Trump ordered the U.S. military to launch 59 tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base, where a deadly gas attack on the city of Idlib was believed to have originated, according to The Washington Post.

That’s an option Collins said the Trump administration should be considering.

“Last time this happened, the president did a targeted attack to take out some of the facilities, that may be an option we should consider now,” Collins said.

But she also urged the Trump administration to ratchet up the pressure — particularly with sanctions — on Moscow for its support of Assad, saying “without the support of Russia, I do not believe that Assad would still be in office.”

