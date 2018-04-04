Maine judge puts ranked-choice voting on track for June elections

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • April 4, 2018 9:58 am

Updated: April 4, 2018 10:17 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine judge ordered Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap on Wednesday to move forward with the implementation of ranked-choice voting in June, putting the state on track to move forward with the novel system after new legal issues were discovered last week.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy’s decision, first obtained by the Portland Press Herald, is a massive win for supporters of the system, which has been fraught with constitutional and other legal issues since before ranked-choice voting was approved by Maine voters in 2016.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court said it was partially unconstitutional last year and new legal issues were discovered last week. That opinion led the Maine Legislature to pass a bill delaying implementation until 2021 unless lawmakers passed an amendment to the part of the Maine Constitution that says pluralities — and not necessarily majorities — are sufficient to win a state-level general election.

The Committee for Ranked Choice Voting, which got the referendum passed, quickly launched a people’s veto effort to nix the law. The people’s veto won approved in March for the June ballot. After that, lawmakers and election officials operated under the assumption that ranked-choice voting would be used for gubernatorial and congressional primaries in June as well.

Things got more complicated last week, when Dunlap roiled the State House by flagging legal wording conflicts that the Democrat said could keep his office from implementing the law before the June election unless the Legislature or the court system makes changes.

By then, a case was before Murphy in Kennebec County Superior Court. The Committee for Ranked Choice Voting sued Dunlap in February alongside Democratic candidates in an effort to ensure that the system is implemented by June — a tight deadline for the state.

After Dunlap made his announcement last week that there were legal issues, attorneys rushed into court on Friday as part of that case. The state and ranked-choice voting supporters agreed that the intent of Maine voters was for the system to be used in the June primaries.

During that hearing, Murphy seemed uncomfortable with her key position in implementing or not implementing the law, saying at one point that “you are asking me to do something courts don’t like to do” and hinting that if there are issues, the Legislature should fix them.

But in her Wednesday decision obtained by the Press Herald, Murphy said “uncertainty that halting the ranked-choice voting implementation process at this late date is significant” and that “clarity, stability and public confidence are essential to ensure the legitimacy of Maine elections.”

