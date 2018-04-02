Maine Senate weighs going back to court on ranked-choice voting

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • April 2, 2018 2:19 pm

Updated: April 2, 2018 3:06 pm

The Maine Senate will convene late Monday afternoon to decide whether give Senate President Mike Thibodeau broad legal discretion to challenge the implementation of ranked-choice voting on several fronts.

The lengthy resolution up for consideration — clearly written from an anti-ranked choice point of view — would give the Senate president the authority to hire attorneys and “raise all appropriate claims and defenses and to seek all appropriate manner of relief.”

The document mentions a number of arguments against ranked-choice voting, ranging from its unconstitutionality to the fact that additional money needed to implement the system over the long term has not been appropriated. It also calls into question Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap’s authority to ask law enforcement officers to collect ballots from municipalities all over Maine and transport them to Augusta.

Consideration of the resolution comes as a superior court judge mulls a lawsuit seeking to force the state to use ranked-choice voting in June. The lawsuit was filed by ranked-choice voting supporters in Kennebec County Superior Court in an effort to force the state to implement the system in time for the primaries. Thibodeau, a Republican from Winterport, said he expects Senate Republicans to support the order.

The voting system, enacted by referendum in 2016, has become increasingly embroiled in controversy and since Thursday, questions have been swirling about whether it will hold up to a legal challenge by any candidate who loses the election.

On Thursday, Dunlap told lawmakers and reporters that a legislative committee analyst had discovered conflicts in existing law. One section of law says primary elections are won by plurality while another section of law that was amended by the 2016 referendum refers to winners by majority.

The issue landed in Kennebec County Superior Court on Friday, with lawyers for both Dunlap’s office and supporters of ranked-choice voting agreeing that the intent of the legislation is to use ranked-choice voting. That could clear the way for Justice Michaela Murphy, who is still considering the arguments, to rule that legislative intent is clear and that the older language about a plurality be changed.

But Murphy said such a move by the courts would be rare and that “you are asking me to do something courts don’t like to do.” Murphy said she is making her decision in this case a priority but didn’t indicate when her decision might be ready.

An attorney representing the secretary of state’s office said the decision is necessary in the next week or two to allow staff to design and print ballots for absentee voters overseas.

This isn’t the first time the issue has been to court. In 2017, the Senate asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of ranked-choice voting. The court responded with an advisory opinion — and not a full-fledged ruling — that the referendum was partially unconstitutional because of language referencing winners by plurality in the Maine Constitution.

The other option for clearing up the matter would be for legislative action, but with most Republicans firmly against the use of ranked-choice voting, the prospects for success on that front are slim.

As the judicial branch sorts through more immediate problems, the long-term fate of ranked-choice voting could hinge on another referendum in June that seeks to nullify a bill passed last year by the Legislature that delays its implementation until the Maine Constitution is amended.

The Senate is scheduled to convene Monday at 4 p.m. to consider the order.

