Bangor transient charged in deaths of couple found in burning truck

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 30, 2018 2:23 pm

Updated: March 30, 2018 2:55 pm

A Bangor transient was charged Friday with two counts of murder in the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found Wednesday night in a burning panel truck, according to Bangor police.

John De St. Croix, 25, was arrested Friday after being interviewed by detectives, Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters said in a news release.

De St. Croix was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he will be held without bail.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

De St. Croix has no criminal history in Maine, according to the Maine Bureau of Identification in Augusta.

Michael Bridges, 43, and Desiree York, 36, both of Bangor, were found Wednesday night in the back of a box truck parked on Washington Street.

Bangor firefighters were dispatched about 10 p.m. Wednesday to the scene for a report of a burning unmarked delivery truck under the Penobscot Bridge, which is on the north end of the Penobscot Plaza strip mall on Washington Street.

The medical examiner determined Thursday that their deaths were homicides. Information about how they died was not released Friday.

Bridges and York are the seventh and eighth homicide victims of 2018 in Maine, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, the agency that gathers crime statistics.

For Bangor, the slayings are the second and third homicides of 2018, after Israel Lewis, 51, was shot twice in a Second Street boarding house in January. F “Frank” Daly, 29, was indicted last month in Lewis’ death on one count of intentional or knowing murder.

