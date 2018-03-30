Eastern Maine Healthcare announces name change

Courtesy of EMHS Courtesy of EMHS

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 30, 2018 1:02 pm

Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems announced Friday that it is changing its name in October to Northern Light Health.

“The name change reflects a key step in the system’s evolution from individual locations with a regional focus to an integrated health delivery organization with coordinated statewide offerings,” spokeswoman Karen Cashman said in a news release. “This shift is one of the changes that the organization is making in order to build a better healthcare system for every person in Maine.”

The name change celebrates the past and establishes goals for the future, M. Michelle Hood, president and CEO, said in a news release announcing the name change.

“Our new name signals two things — first, the name celebrates the remarkable work done within EMHS, particularly over the last five years, to build a system of care and services dedicated to optimizing the collective resources of our member organizations,” she said. “Second, the brand behind the name establishes aspirational goals to guide us on our continued journey to making healthcare work for every Mainer.”

EMHS conducted comprehensive consumer research, and considered more than 100 different names, before deciding on Northern Light Health, Hood said.

The system will launch a broad brand and marketing campaign in the fall, according to Matthew Weed, senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

Full implementation of the new name and brand will begin in the fall and roll out for several months, he said. Updated signage at hospitals and other locations will be phased in during the coming years.

Best known for its flagship hospital, Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, the system stretches from Presque Isle to Portland. It includes not only nine hospitals, but also dozens of medical practices and eight nursing homes, as well as pharmacies and ambulance services.

The $1.5 billion not-for-profit organization employs nearly 12,000 people, second in the state among health care organizations only to MaineHealth.

