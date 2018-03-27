Portland Chinese restaurant one in string of armed robberies, police say

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13 Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • March 27, 2018 10:34 am

PORTLAND, Maine — A Chinese restaurant was the latest business hit in a chain of armed robberies across Cumberland County over the last week, police said.

On Sunday evening, a short man with his shirt pulled up over his face walked into China Taste, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, according to a police spokesman.

The man, who was described as white and 5 feet, 5 inches tall, fled empty handed when more staff emerged from the kitchen of the Washington Avenue restaurant, said Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

He is being sought by police who are also investigating whether the attempted robbery is connected with five similar incidents that have taken place in Portland, Westbrook, Falmouth and Cumberland since March 20.

Authorities say that the would-be robber was wearing a oversized, green camouflage hoodie and was tracked by a South Portland police dog to Maine Avenue, where they believe he drove off.

Police are seeking video footage that might show the man on Washington and Maine avenues and ask that anyone with information about the attempted robbery to call them at 207-874-8575.

