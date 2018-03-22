Susan Collins’ proposed health care reforms stall again

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • March 22, 2018 11:55 am

Updated: March 22, 2018 12:44 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Health care changes pushed by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were left out of an omnibus budget deal that is tracking for passage by a Friday deadline, leaving her blaming a top Republican for not including them amid Democratic opposition.

It came on a whipsaw Wednesday for Collins, a moderate Republican who has pushed for changes aimed at stabilizing the Affordable Care Act since she agreed to support a Republican tax bill in December after promises from top Republicans that her proposals would get a vote.

At first, Collins wanted those changes to pass as part of the tax bill. Then, she said they would be considered in January. She called the budget bill “the last opportunity” to stabilize the health care market and prevent premium increases in 2019.

Now, it’s unclear if Collins’ proposal — which would restart cost-sharing subsidies halted by President Donald Trump and allow states to start high-risk pools to cover costly claims — will face a vote.

It is extremely disappointing that Speaker Ryan chose not to include our health insurance legislation in the government funding bill due to opposition from Leader Pelosi. (1/3) — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 22, 2018

This proposal—which would lower health insurance premiums by up to 40%—should have been included because the stakes are so high for millions of Americans whose insurance rates will skyrocket if Congress fails to act. (2/3) — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 22, 2018

The Omnibus is the last opportunity to prevent these rate increases from taking effect and to help stabilize the market. (3/3) — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 22, 2018

But a lot has changed politically since December. The changes began as a bipartisan proposal, but Democrats now oppose it — citing several concerns, including abortion language that they argue would expand a ban on federal funding for abortion coverage to a new funding pool

Collins — who is pro-abortion rights — and other Republicans vented over that at a Wednesday news conference. The Maine senator called Democrats’ argument “phony” because language banning federal funding for abortion is standard in federal law.

Republicans also said Wednesday that Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, were on board.

But by day’s end, Collins hit Ryan on Twitter for not including her favored changes in the House version of the budget bill because of opposition from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, calling it “extremely disappointing” and putting the bill’s fate up in the air.

Democrats are now using it to bolster past arguments that Collins’ original tax vote was based on a bad deal.

