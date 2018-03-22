Maine Republican accuses U.S. Senate primary opponent of submitting bogus signatures

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • March 22, 2018 1:30 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — The campaign of the state senator running against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn on Thursday challenged his spot on Maine’s June primary ballot, saying Linn submitted dozens of fraudulent signatures — including four from dead people.

Linn, a Bar Harbor financial planner who ran as a third-party candidate for Florida governor in 2006, was qualified last week by Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap to run in the Republican primary for the nomination to take on independent U.S. Sen. Angus King.

[Former Florida gubernatorial hopeful forces GOP primary for Angus King’s seat]

But Dunlap’s office will have to take a second look at the petitions that qualified Linn for the ballot after the challenge from state Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, who has been running for King’s seat for the past year. Statewide candidates must gather 2,000 qualifying signatures.

David Boyer of Portland, a Brakey employee, said he filed the challenge with Dunlap’s office on Thursday. It alleges that hundreds of signatures should be tossed for several reasons — including forgeries on dozens of petitions and notary inconsistencies.

At least four signatures appear to be from people who died, according to Boyer’s complaint. He provided obituaries for all of those people and the city or town they lived in matched the petition signed. All of those people allegedly died between 2013 and 2015.

[GOP state senator Eric Brakey kicks off underdog 2018 bid to unseat Angus King]

Boyer’s challenge will trigger a public hearing within a week. To get Linn off the ballot, Brakey has the burden of proving that certain signatures should be invalidated. Any decision by Dunlap after that hearing can be appealed in a state court, according to Maine law.

Linn only qualified for the ballot after Dunlap’s office took an extra day following the March 15 deadline to verify his petitions. The candidate was the last person in the secretary of state’s Augusta office suite and left after excoriating a campaign worker for “creating this nightmare.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.