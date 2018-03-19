News
March 19, 2018
News Latest News | Poll Questions | Death Penalty | Austin Bombing | Andrew McCabe
News

Greene fire destroys home, RV

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
Firefighters respond to the scene of an early Monday morning fire in Greene.
By CBS 13

Crews responded to a house fire in Greene early Monday morning.

The fire began around 3:45 a.m. on Patten Road, just off Route 202.

Firefighters say two people were inside at the time. They were able to get out OK, authorities said, but one firefighter is being treated for minor injuries related to smoke inhalation.

Mutual aid from four surrounding towns assisted with this fire.

In addition to the home, the Greene fire chief says an RV behind the house was also destroyed.

They believe the fire may have started in the basement, near the furnace.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like