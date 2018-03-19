Greene fire destroys home, RV

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 19, 2018 12:10 pm

Crews responded to a house fire in Greene early Monday morning.

The fire began around 3:45 a.m. on Patten Road, just off Route 202.

Firefighters say two people were inside at the time. They were able to get out OK, authorities said, but one firefighter is being treated for minor injuries related to smoke inhalation.

Mutual aid from four surrounding towns assisted with this fire.

In addition to the home, the Greene fire chief says an RV behind the house was also destroyed.

They believe the fire may have started in the basement, near the furnace.

