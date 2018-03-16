ESPN2 to televise UMaine-Texas game

David Kohl | AP David Kohl | AP

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • March 16, 2018 7:51 pm

Updated: March 16, 2018 7:56 pm

The University of Maine women’s basketball team’s eighth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2004 will be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The first-round game against the University of Texas in Austin will be shown from start to finish in Maine and Texas but is part of whip-around coverage in other states as there are three other first-round games being played at the same time.

For those Maine fans living out of state, the game will be streamed on espn.com, so they can also watch the full game on a computer, mobile device, with the ESPN app on an Xbox or on a smart TV.

Buffalo Wild Wings will be the official statewide watch party location for the game at its restaurants in Bangor, Topsham, Auburn and South Portland. Fans who wear UMaine gear will receive 10 percent off their final bill.

The Black Bears are 23-9 and a 15th seed while the 26-6 Longhorns, ranked eighth in the country, are a second seed.

The Buffalo Wild Wings in Bangor is located at 461 Stillwater Avenue.

Several other Bangor establishments will also be showing the game including Seasons Grille and Lounge at 427 Main Street and Hero’s Sports Grill at 41 Washington Street in the Penobscot Plaza.

Quinn Paradis, who owns Hero’s with wife Christina, said the game will give his establishment a little bump in business but not a significant one “because it’s a Saturday night and we’re always busy on Saturday night.

“It’s also St. Patrick’s Day,” noted Paradis. “If it it was on any night other than a Friday or a Saturday night, it would be a big help.

“If it was on a Monday night, we would be packed for it,” Paradis said.

He pointed out that it is going to be a busy sports day on Saturday with NCAA men’s basketball tourney games being televised throughout the day and night along with a Boston Bruins game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7.

The Hockey East championship game will also be aired at 7 p.m.

