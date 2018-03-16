Leslie Gibson drops out of State House race

Michael Laughlin | AP Michael Laughlin | AP

By Caitlin Troutman, Maine Public • March 16, 2018 6:53 pm

Updated: March 16, 2018 6:55 pm

Republican Maine State House candidate Leslie Gibson has announced that he is dropping out of the race for the Maine House District 57 seat, representing Greene and Sabattus.

Gibson came under fire for his Twitter remarks about two students who survived the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He wrote that one of the Parkland students was a “skinhead lesbian,” the other a “bald-faced liar.” Gibson later apologized to one of the students.

Gibson said he made the decision after meeting with friends, family and colleagues, saying that his dropping out is “the best thing for everybody.” He also said that “I am not walking away with my head hung low. I am walking away with my head held high.”

Gibson had been running unopposed for the seat, but this week Democrat Eryn Gilchrist, from Greene, and Republican Thomas Martin Jr., from Benton, both entered the race. Both candidates cited Gibson’s remarks as motivation for running.

