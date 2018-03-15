Politics
US imposes new sanctions on Russia for election meddling

Alexei Druzhinin | AP
Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school meals, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2010. Prigozhin is among 19 Russians hit by new sanctions in connection with attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, the U.S. announced Thursday morning.
Matthew Lee and Josh Lederman, The Associated Press
Updated:

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The penalties also include the first use of new powers that Congress passed last year to punish Moscow for election meddling. Those targets include officials working for the Russian military intelligence agency, GRU.

The Treasury Department says the GRU and Russia’s military both interfered in the American election and were “directly responsible” for the NotPetya cyberattack that hit businesses across Europe in June 2017.

Those included in the Mueller indictment include Yevgeny Prigozhin, who’s become known as the chef to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The administration is also targeting the Internet Research Agency that Mueller says orchestrated much of the cybermeddling in the presidential election.

Comments

