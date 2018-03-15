Historic Belfast inn sold to Boston couple

Nick McCrea | BDN Nick McCrea | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • March 15, 2018 5:03 pm

Updated: March 15, 2018 5:06 pm

A historic Belfast inn has new owners from Beantown.

Clint and Susan Condon of Boston closed a deal to purchase the Belfast Bay Inn from current owners Eddie and Judy Hemmingson on Thursday, according to a news release.

“We are so happy to be turning over the reins of Belfast Bay Inn to the Condons,” Judy Hemmingsen said. “Clint and Susan are the perfect people to take the Belfast Bay Inn into its next chapter. We wish them all the very best and know that our repeat guests will enjoy them and the Belfast community will embrace them.”

The Condons, who have a second home in the midcoast, have been looking to purchase a Belfast property for a while, according to the release. They plan to continue operating it as a luxury boutique hotel, but plan to renovate the building’s exterior.

“Clint has been summering in Northport since childhood and I have come to love and treasure the area as much as he does,” Susan Condon said. “Traveling from our home outside Boston to our home here has always been a special time. We are so happy to have found the ideal business for us in Belfast Bay Inn. We are very excited to start welcoming guests and be a permanent part of the community.”

The eight-room inn is ranked in the top 25 small hotels in the United States by TripAdvisor.

The Hemmingsens had owned the property since 2005, when they launched a major renovation to convert the building into an upscale boutique hotel. Prior to buying the Belfast building, they ran the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor from 1979 to 2000.

Last year, the Hemmingsens purchased Bar Harbor’s landmark Ullikana Inn for $2.15 million, according to MaineBiz.

The Belfast Bay Inn sale price wasn’t disclosed, but the city assesses the property at just under $1.5 million, according to municipal records.

