Maine school district that vowed to punish students who participate in walkout alters stance

Craig F. Walker | Boston Globe | AP Craig F. Walker | Boston Globe | AP

The Associated Press • March 11, 2018 11:39 am

BINGHAM, Maine — Officials with a Maine school district that had warned students not to participate in a national gun violence protest are changing their position.

School Administrative District 13 in rural Maine had told students and staff they could face disciplinary action if they participate in the March 14 demonstration. But The Morning Sentinel reports officials with the district are going to allow an alternative so students who want to express their views are able to do it.

Superintendent Virginia Rebar says students will be given the opportunity to discuss their views inside the school building, but not outside of it. She wrote in a letter that the compromise “will allow students to voluntarily safely honor the victims and share their opinions.”

The nationwide walkouts follow the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.