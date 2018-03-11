Mid-Maine
March 11, 2018
Maine school district that vowed to punish students who participate in walkout alters stance

Craig F. Walker | Boston Globe | AP
Somerville High School junior Megan Barnes marches with others during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Massachusetts, Feb. 28, 2018. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is planned for Wednesday, when organizers have called for a 17-minute school walkout nationwide to protest gun violence.
The Associated Press

BINGHAM, Maine — Officials with a Maine school district that had warned students not to participate in a national gun violence protest are changing their position.

School Administrative District 13 in rural Maine had told students and staff they could face disciplinary action if they participate in the March 14 demonstration. But The Morning Sentinel reports officials with the district are going to allow an alternative so students who want to express their views are able to do it.

Superintendent Virginia Rebar says students will be given the opportunity to discuss their views inside the school building, but not outside of it. She wrote in a letter that the compromise “will allow students to voluntarily safely honor the victims and share their opinions.”

The nationwide walkouts follow the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

