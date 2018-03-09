Democrat in Maine governor’s race axes staffer over sexual harassment allegations

Brian Swartz | BDN Brian Swartz | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • March 9, 2018 12:39 pm

Updated: March 9, 2018 2:53 pm

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Eves fired a campaign staff member Thursday following allegations that the staffer has a history of sexually harassing women.

Campaign spokeswoman Jodi Quintero said Brandon Maheu, who was brought on to help manage the campaign on Monday, was fired Thursday morning.

Maheu said in a written statement Friday, which he also posted on Facebook, that Eves “did the right thing” and that he is “truly ashamed” for his actions. He said has been receiving treatment for the past six months “to change myself and my life.”

“I have failed myself, my colleagues and my loved ones,” wrote Maheu, who declined an interview with the BDN.

Quintero said Eves learned of the allegations when a woman contacted him Wednesday night and severed the relationship with Maheu and his firm, Everywhere Strategies, on Thursday morning.

“Until he heard from a source that he trusted, Mark did not know the extent of it,” said Quintero Friday.

When contacted Friday by the Bangor Daily News, Quintero said Maheu had not yet signed an employment contract and will not be paid for any work he did for the campaign.

Quintero declined to identify the woman, but said she alleges “firsthand experience with Brandon and sexual harassment incidents from the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign.”

Maheu became Sanders’ New Hampshire primary director in 2015. According to the BDN’s archives, Maheu has also been a field director for the Maine Democratic Party and the Maine House Democratic Campaign Committee. Maheu worked for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Pat McGowan in 2010 and independent Eliot Cutler in 2014 — though he left that position without explanation months before the election.

In a text message provided by Quintero, which she said was from Eves to Maheu’s business partner, Eves wrote he considers the allegations serious.

“Whether the claims of sexual harassment were done in the workplace or outside is irrelevant to me,” wrote Eves. “It shouldn’t happen at all. … It sounds like you were as blindsided as I was.”

Maheu wrote that he hopes to someday make amends to people he has negatively affected.

“In the meantime, I want to encourage men in this space to take a step back and understand that they too may be responsible for making someone feel uncomfortable, disempowered, or scared,” he wrote.

Eves, the former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, is one of 10 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor this year.

