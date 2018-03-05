Walsh out as UMaine men’s basketball coach; Barron to take over with five-year contract

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • March 5, 2018 1:32 pm

Updated: March 5, 2018 4:03 pm

Bob Walsh is out as the University of Maine men’s basketball head coach and former UM women’s coach Richard Barron has received a five-year contract to replace him, according to a UMaine news release on Monday.

Following Walsh’s decision to not seek a contract extension, the university moved forward with the appointment of Barron, who will assume all head coaching responsibilities of the men’s program on March 5.

Barron left the UM women’s head coaching position during the 2016-2017 season for medical reasons and more recently has been serving as a special assistant to outgoing athletic director Karlton Creech.

“The university would like to thank Bob Walsh for his hard work and dedication to the men’s basketball program,” Creech said in a news release.. “Coach Walsh’s teams achieved academically while showing great toughness and perseverance on the court. We wish him the best moving forward.”

UMaine President Susan J. Hunter echoed Creech’s remarks, adding her appreciation for the efforts of Walsh and his team in the past four years, and looking ahead to the next chapter in UMaine men’s basketball.

“Men’s basketball is an important part of Division I athletics at the University of Maine and in the state,” Hunter says. “We are pleased to see Richard returning to the court and we look forward to where his leadership will take UMaine men’s basketball.”

Barron has signed a five-year contract to be head coach of the men’s basketball team. Beginning July 1, his annual salary will be $160,000, with a $5,000 increase at the start of the second year.

Barron guided the Black Bears to a pair of America East regular season titles and three straight postseason appearances since beginning the job on May 10, 2011.

“Richard Barron has an impressive track record of success throughout his career,” Creech said. “His skill as a basketball coach is unquestioned. Richard has an incredible basketball IQ, and the ability to share that knowledge through coaching and teaching. Under his leadership, our men’s basketball student-athletes will learn and grow.

“Richard’s previous success as our women’s basketball coach makes him uniquely qualified to understand what it takes to build a program here at UMaine,” Creech added. “We are excited that Richard and his family will remain involved, valuable members of this community.”

Walsh, who coached the final game of his initial four-year contract with the Black Bears on Saturday night as UMaine lost to top-ranked Vermont 75-60 in the America East quarterfinals, told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman on Monday that, “I have decided not to pursue a contract extension. Looking forward to pursuing new challenges.”

Goodman reported the comment via Twitter.

A text message sent to Walsh earlier Monday was not immediately returned.

Barron’s interim replacement as head coach, Amy Vachon, last week signed a four-year contract to become the permanent head coach of the UMaine’s women’s basketball team after leading the Black Bears to the America East regular-season championship.

That team won America East quarterfinal and semifinal victories in Portland last weekend and will host the University of Hartford at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor at 4 p.m. Friday in the AE tournament championship for the right to advance to the NCAA tournament.

Walsh came to UMaine prior to the 2014-2015 season after a successful nine-year stint at Rhode Island College where he guided that team to more than 200 victories and eight consecutive NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

The Black Bears were beset by transfers and injuries throughout Walsh’s tenure and managed just a 24-100 record over four seasons, including 6-26 this winter en route to an eighth-place finish in the nine-team America East.

UMaine also failed to win an America East postseason game under Walsh, extending a streak of futility that extends back to 2005 (14 games).

Despite the record, Walsh was not lacking in support from his current team.

“We’re playing as hard as we can and not just because of the situation that coach is in, we’d play hard for him regardless,” said redshirt junior guard Aaron Calixte after the team’s regular-season finale against Vermont on Feb. 27. “I think the feeling is mutual and I think I speak for everybody when I say we wouldn’t want to play for anybody else but coach Walsh.”

“We’re just doing everything we can for him.”

Vermont coach John Becker also had expressed support for Walsh after the Jan. 27 game at the Cross Insurance Center, which the Catamounts won 74-62.

“He’s had some bad luck with transfers or his team would be totally different right now if those guys stuck around,” Becker said. “It’s not an easy job but his teams play really hard and he’s made no excuses. They run good stuff and they’re really tough to beat.

“I think the world of Bob and I really hope Maine sticks with him here. Transfers are just hard in today’s climate, it’s really out of your hands. I know he treats his kids really well and tries to give them the best experience possible, but sometimes you just get some bad luck and obviously losing is hard. It’s hard on anyone, and it’s impressive that these guys haven’t stopped playing and that’s a credit to these kids and certainly the coaching staff for keeping them going.”

