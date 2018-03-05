Oscars 2018: Winners list

Best actress in a leading role
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best actor in a leading role
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Best director
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Actress in a supporting role
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Actor in a supporting role
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best animated feature film
“Coco”
Best adapted screenplay
“Call Me By Your Name,” James Ivory
Best original screenplay
“Get Out,” Jordan Peele
Best foreign language film
“A Fantastic Woman”
Best documentary
“Icarus”
Best original song
“Remember Me,” “Coco”
Best cinematography
“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins
Best production design
“The Shape of Water,” Paul D. Austerberry
Best film editing
“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith
Best original score
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
Best visual effects
“Blade Runner 2049,” John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
Best costume design
“Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges
Best makeup and hair styling
“Darkest Hour,” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
Best sound editing
“Dunkirk,” Richard King and Alex Gibson
Best sound mixing
“Dunkirk,” Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten
Best documentary short subject
“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405″
Best animated short film
“Dear Basketball”
Best live action short film
“The Silent Child”
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments