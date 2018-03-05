Oscars 2018: Winners list

Danny Moloshok | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Danny Moloshok | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

By Washington Post, Special to the BDN • March 5, 2018 6:26 am

Best actress in a leading role

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best actor in a leading role

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Actress in a supporting role

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Actor in a supporting role

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best animated feature film

“Coco”

Best adapted screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name,” James Ivory

Best original screenplay

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

Best foreign language film

“A Fantastic Woman”

Best documentary

“Icarus”

Best original song

“Remember Me,” “Coco”

Best cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

Best production design

“The Shape of Water,” Paul D. Austerberry

Best film editing

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith

Best original score

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

Best visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049,” John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Best costume design

“Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges

Best makeup and hair styling

“Darkest Hour,” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Best sound editing

“Dunkirk,” Richard King and Alex Gibson

Best sound mixing

“Dunkirk,” Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten

Best documentary short subject

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405″

Best animated short film

“Dear Basketball”

Best live action short film

“The Silent Child”

