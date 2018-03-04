College roundup: Miami baseball takes a pair from UMaine

March 4, 2018 10:17 pm

Updated: March 4, 2018 10:18 pm

Evan McKendry, Michael Mediavilla and Cooper Hammond teamed up to scatter eight hits and Isaac Quinones drove in four runs with a three-run double and a base-loaded walk to lead Miami to a 7-1 baseball victory over the Maine Black Bears at Coral Gables, Florida, on Sunday.

The Hurricanes rallied twice on Saturday to pick up a 7-6 win in 15 innings.

On Sunday, Tony Jenkins tripled and singled for the 24th-ranked Hurricanes, now 5-6, and Freddy Zamora singled twice.

Brandon Vicens tripled and double for 3-8 UMaine and Danny Casals singled twice.

On Saturday, Caleb Kerbs forced extra innings with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning for the Black Bears but Miami erased one-run deficits in the 14th and 15th innings to win it.

After an error provided UMaine with a 6-5 lead in the top of the 15th, Jenkins singled in the bottom of the 15th off Cody Laweryson and scored on Zamora’s double before Alex Toral singled off Cody Laweryson home Zamora with the winning run.

Kerbs had singled home the potential winning run in the 14th but Miami tied it in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch.

Michal Pereza and Toral each had three hits for the winners and Zamora and Ryan Cloonan had two apiece. Perez had a triple among his hits while Zamora and Toral had doubles.

Jonathan Bennett had three singles for UMaine. Kerbs doubled and singled and knocked in three runs and Kevin Doody singled twice.

Husson splits with Widener

In Auburndale, Florida, on Sunday, Austin Smith tossed a complete-game five-hitter, striking out three and walking one, and Luke Covey belted a pair of doubles and a single and had a run-batted in, as Husson University of Bangor beat Widener University (Pa.) 5-1 after Widener had taken the opener 5-2.

Widener is now 4-3 while it was Husson’s season-openers.

Conor Maguire tripled and doubled for Husson and Sam Huston had two singles.

Brennan Taylor singled twice for Widener.

In the opener, Mike Garofalo doubled and singled and drove in three runs, Stephen DeBellis singled twice with an RBI and Kade Jones picked up the win with 6 ⅔ innings of two-run ball.

Nick Guerrette singled twice for Husson with Huston, Covey and Jonah Martin adding doubles. Guerrette and Covey each had an RBI.

Softball

UMaine goes 1-2

At Stillwater, Oklahoma, Sydney Hampton and Aubrey Hacke combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking three, and Demi Dobbs drove in two runs with a homer as the University of Nebraska-Omaha beat the University of Maine 4-2 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Black Bears topped Saint Francis (Pa.) 8-3 before being no-hit over five innings by No. 24 Oklahoma State 8-0.

In Sunday’s game, Kelly Pattison homered and Emily Klosterman had a run-scoring double among her two hits for 9-11 UNO.

Maddie Decker drove in both runs for 4-6 UMaine with a homer and a double.

On Saturday, Meghan Royle hit a grand slam and Kristen Niland had a two-run double among her two hits to lead UMaine past Saint Francis.

Erika Leonard doubled and singled for UMaine and Rachel Carlson had two singles as did Laurine German. Annie Kennedy and Lilly Volk teamed up on an eight-hitter with three strikeouts and one walk.

Taylor Hoover doubled and singled twice for the 10-8 Red Flash.

In the Oklahoma State game, Logan Simunek pitched a five-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk and Jessi Haffner had a pair of homers along with a base hit to lead 12-6 Oklahoma State.

Sydney Pennington also homered and she added a single. Haffner, Pennington and Madi Sue Montgomery each drove in two runs.

Women’s basketball

Bowdoin advances to Sweet 16

At the Morrell Gym in Brunswick, Kate Kerrigan scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to lead Bowdoin College to a 79-57 victory over Fairleigh-Dickinson University-Florham (N.J.).

Kerrigan also had five steals and four assists.

Lauren Petit added 10 points and five rebounds and Hannah Graham contributed nine points. Lydia Caputi and Cordelia Stewart had seven points apiece and Stewart grabbed eight rebounds. Caputi had four rebounds and two assists.

Bowdoin, 26-2, will now face Scranton on Friday night.

Taiah Thornton had 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for 22-7 FDU-Florham. Gabrielle Harris had 12 points and four rebounds and Bria Smith scored 10 points to go with six rebounds.

No. 1 Amherst survives scare vs. St. Joseph’s

At Amherst, Mass.,on Saturday, Hannah Fox and Madeline Eck each had four points during a 8-2 spurt spanning the third and fourth quarters to help Amherst open up a nine-point lead and Amherst survived a late rally by St. Joseph’s of Standish to move on to the Sweet 16 by virtue of a 53-47 win.

Fox, who hit a key jumper with 40 seconds left to extend the lead to 49-43, finished with 18 points for the 29-0 Mammoths. She also corralled 13 rebounds.

Eck had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Kelsi McNamara poured in a game-high 30 points for the 28-2 Monks, including 10 during the game’s final 4:10 as she tried to rally her team. She also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Emily Benway had eight points and six rebounds.

Women’s lacrosse

St. Joseph’s 19, Husson 10

At Standish on Saturday, Elyse Caiazzo scored six goals and also had an assist to lead St. Joseph’s past Husson University in a mutual season-opener.

Twins Kara Kelly and Kayla Kelly combined for seven goals and Kayla Kelly also had an assist. Madison Beaulieu had two goals and two assists and Emily Ryan also scored twice.

Kaylin Mansir had four saves.

Maddy Olsen had four goals for Husson. Amanda Deshaies had three goals and Paige Daigle produced two goals and an assist.

Mallory Burchill made nine saves.

