Mainers brace for flooding, power outages along the coast

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • March 2, 2018 5:53 am

Mainers along the coast are bracing for high winds and coastal flooding as forecasters say a strong nor’easter will likely at least nip the state as it spins up the Atlantic Friday.

“The National Weather Service has told us to prepare for a coastal storm which will bring some minor coastal flooding, some beach erosion, and we’re anticipating some localized flooding in the usual spots in Camp Ellis,” Saco Fire Chief John Duross told CBS 13.

CBS 13’s Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti wrote that the worst of the storm will be felt in southeastern Massachusetts and it will not be a direct hit on Maine. But he said it could still cause coastal flooding and wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, enough to cause power outages.

“Small changes in the track of this storm could have a large impact on wind predictions, and we will continue to watch the weather while we gear up for a safe response,” said Kevin Peterson and Tim Pease, storm managers for Emera Maine, in a joint statement Thursday.

York Police Chief Douglas Bracy, who also serves as the town’s emergency management director, told the Portsmouth Herald that northeasterly winds are not as dangerous to local coastlines as southeasterly and easterly winds.

“We know we’re going to have at least two very big high tides,” he said. “The best case scenario is it’s short in duration and blows from the northeast. Then we’ll get the usual splashover and not a lot of damage.”

Lopresti wrote that the full moon will help bring about three particularly high astronomical high tides, topping 10 feet at each 11:07 a.m. Friday, 11:38 p.m. Friday and 11:57 a.m. Saturday.

Emera storm managers urged members of the public not connected to a public water supply to keep clean water available, make sure non-electric secondary heating systems are in good working order, ensure generators do not back-feed into the electrical system and follow all manufacturers’ guidelines when using alternative heat or electricity sources.

Peterson and Pease also reminded members of the public never to touch downed power lines or trees in contact with them.

