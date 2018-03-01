Friday nor’easter not expected to hit Maine directly, but winds could still cause outages

Charlie Lopresti | CBS 13 Charlie Lopresti | CBS 13

By Charlie Lopresti, CBS 13 • March 1, 2018 4:29 pm

All eyes are on a powerful nor’easter that’s headed to Maine on Friday.

It still looks like it will not be a direct hit in Maine, but it’s track needs to be monitored. Based on Thursday’s forecast, the worst of the storm will be felt in southeastern Massachusetts.

In Maine, problems will be coastal flooding and strong winds.

Here’s what you can expect in Maine:

Precipitation

Precipitation type should be mainly rain with some wintry mix and snow in the mountains.

A period of snow is possible as the storm pulls away Friday night but accumulations don’t look significant.

Wind

Even with low pressure tracking several hundred miles south of us, winds will likely be an issue in Maine.

Coastal regions will experience the strongest winds with gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour.

A High Wind Watch goes into effect Friday Morning. Gusts 40 to 50 MPH are expected. Some peak gusts may exceed 50 MPH. Gusts over 40 MPH should continue Saturday as well. pic.twitter.com/HPJzYLzpeD — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) February 28, 2018

That should be enough for some power outages.

Winds will remain strong on Saturday as well. Gusts over 40 miles per hour are expected through the first half of the weekend.

Coastal Flooding

Coastal flooding looks to be almost a certainty.

The combination of the moon cycle and the powerful storm passing south, should provide flooding along the Maine and New Hampshire coast around the times of high tides Friday.

Minor to moderate flooding is likely.

A Coastal Flood Watch goes into effect Friday Morning. Minor to moderate coastal flooding looks likely around the times of high tides. pic.twitter.com/VKjLgODYnl — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) February 28, 2018

Here are the tides we’ll be watching:

— Friday – 11:07 a.m. 11.2′ (This will be the most significant tide)

— Friday – 11:38 p.m. – 10.5′

— Saturday – 11:58 a.m. – 11.0′

————————-

Clouds will have a hard time breaking up over the weekend.

Expect strong northeast winds gusting over 40 miles per hour on Saturday.

Ocean effect snow showers and flurries are possible both days this weekend.

Maine should see some sun return Tuesday followed by the chance for snow Wednesday.

