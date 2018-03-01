LePage puts forward $88 million in tax cuts to adapt to federal changes

Rogelio V. Solis | AP Rogelio V. Solis | AP

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • March 1, 2018 3:07 pm

Updated: March 1, 2018 4:07 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — In a bid to conform Maine’s tax code with recent federal changes, Gov. Paul LePage’s administration on Thursday proposed $88.2 million in state tax cuts through next year with breaks aimed at parents and businesses.

Democrats are likely to signal opposition to parts of the Republican governor’s tax conformity plan, which promises to be a key issue of the 2018 legislative session, just as it was two years ago before lawmakers struck a compromise deal mixing tax cuts with additional school funding.

Conformity is an arcane issue, but it gives lawmakers leeway to change the state tax code. States regularly move to generally conform to the federal tax code after Congress makes minor changes. But last year, congressional Republicans passed the first major overhaul in a generation.

The LePage administration rolled out its plan on Thursday to the Legislature’s budget and tax committees after teasing it for much of this year. A January report from the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the new tax bill will provide a $1 billion federal tax benefit to Maine taxpayers in 2019.

However, the report also said that full conformity would amount to a $250 million state tax hike. That’s almost solely due to the federal elimination of a personal exemption that is still in Maine law that would be difficult to continue to administer without federal enforcement.

The LePage administration’s plan would replace that with a new zero percent tax bracket for the first $4,150 of an individual’s earnings and $8,300 for a married couple. It would add a new child and dependent tax credit of $500. It would double Maine’s estate tax exemption, matching the federal package.

It also contains several business tax cuts that the LePage administration says would be neutral, including bonus depreciation, which gives businesses up-front deductions on certain purchases. Maine also would get $31 million in one-time revenue from repatriation of foreign profits.

Another element of the proposal would lower Maine’s top corporate income tax rate from 8.93 percent to 8.33 percent to offset tax hikes that the administration said would come if the state conformed fully.

The $88.2 million cost of the bill relies heavily on high revenue estimates. A state committee said Maine will see $128 million more than previously expected through the end of the current budget cycle in 2019. That extra money could provide a partisan flashpoint around conformity.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said the surplus should “strengthen middle class families. House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, said it would allow Maine to “drive down taxes on Maine families and businesses.

After the Thursday hearing, Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, the co-chairman of the Legislature’s taxation committee, called the package “mixed,” saying while some changes help small businesses, they also help “folks who don’t need the help right now” who benefited from federal corporate tax cuts.

But Sen. James Hamper, R-Oxford, the co-chairman of the budget committee, said he agreed with the bill in concept, calling it “returning money to taxpayers.”

