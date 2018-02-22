UMaine’s Fossier having productive year after injury-marred freshman season

UMaine Athletics | BDN UMaine Athletics | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • February 22, 2018 5:23 pm

ORONO — University of Maine sophomore left wing Mitch Fossier had some doubts about his hockey future last season.

He had suffered a concussion before the season and had concussion symptoms throughout the campaign that sidelined him for nine games.

He scored five goals in his first three games but wound up scoring just three more over the final 24 games in which he played and wondered if his career was in jeopardy.

“It definitely crosses your mind,” said Fossier. “I had to deal with it for such a long time.”

But he saw a specialist in Atlanta over the summer and has had a healthy, productive season for the Black Bears.

Entering UMaine’s final regular season series at Boston College on Friday and Saturday night, he is the Black Bears’ leading scorer with 28 points with a team-high 11 goals and 17 assists. He has scored his 11 goals on just 59 shots on goal, which is only seventh highest on the team.

“I’ve always had the pass-first mentality. Maybe I should shoot more,” grinned Fossier.

“He places his shots (well). He doesn’t waste them (by missing the net),” said UMaine freshman goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Fossier has had an impressive second half of the season.

He has three goals, including the tying goal and overtime game-winner in a 4-3 win at New Hampshire last week, and four assists over his last seven games. He has 13 points over his last 13 games (5 goals, 8 assists).

He plays in all situations. His three power-play goals tie him for first on the team in that category. He also kills penalties. He has a pair of game-winning goals after leading the team with three a year ago.

“I’ve done some things well this season but I’m not exactly where I want to be,” said Fossier, a 5-foot-11, 174-pound native of Alpharetta, Georgia.

“The biggest thing is to play the game fast and to be strong. That leads to more confidence. I am always working on my skating, said Fossier whose father, Rick, played hockey at Yale.

His dad had him skating at a young age and he fell in love with the sport.

But playing hockey in a non-traditional hockey area meant a big commitment for the family once he started playing youth hockey.

“We did a lot of traveling on weekends,” he said.

“Mitch is a driven player and a driven person,” said UMaine coach Red Gendron. “Whatever he decides to do, he’s all in.”

Gendron also said Fossier is a student of the game. He watches other players, including NHL players, in order to pick things up that can help him improve his game.

“He wants to be the best he can be,” said Gendron.

“He has obviously made some strides. It’s nice to see him develop as a player and as a person,” said sophomore co-captain Chase Pearson, who centers Fossier’s line with freshman Eduards Tralmaks on the right wing.

