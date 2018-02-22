Maine saw 418 overdose deaths in 2017, continuing a deadly trend

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 22, 2018 1:08 pm

Updated: February 22, 2018 1:10 pm

The number of Mainers who died from drug-induced deaths rose to 418 in 2017, compared with 376 who died the previous year, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

“While the increase is not as significant as the nearly 40 percent increase in deaths in 2016 over the previous year, the number of deaths in 2017 was driven by a sharp increase of 27 percent in deaths due to illegal fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, while heroin deaths decreased,” Attorney General Janet Mills said in a Thursday release.

Fentanyl killed 247 people and five died as a result of carfentanil, a synthetic version of fentanyl.

Traffickers often lace heroin with fentanyl and sell fentanyl as heroin because fentanyl is cheaper to make and the profit margin for dealers is so much higher.

“When people ingest this powerful powder, they often believe it is heroin, and have been told it’s heroin,” Mills said. “But no one should take a chance with these substances. Even as dangerous as heroin is, fentanyl is hundreds times more likely to kill you. The equivalent of a few grains of fentanyl can take your life.”

[Thousands of overdose deaths linked to shocking increase of fentanyl in drug supply]

The highest number of drug overdose deaths last year, more than a quarter of the total statewide, were in Cumberland County. Fifty-seven overdose deaths — more than one a week — took place in Portland, the report said.

York County saw 82 deaths, or 20 percent of the statewide total, with 23 deaths in Biddeford, according to the report. Penobscot County had the third highest number of deaths, with 65, or 1 percent of the total.

[Janet Mills: Maine is losing the war against opioids. Here are 10 steps to turn it around.]

The average age of drug overdose deaths remained stable at 41, which is close to the average age of the population of the state.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.