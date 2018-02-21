Greenville boys advance to ‘D’ South regional title game

February 21, 2018 6:01 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Nick Foley tossed in 13 points on Wednesday to help Greenville advance to its second straight Class D South boys basketball championship game with a 53-26 victory over Seacoast Christian Academy of South Berwick.

The top-seeded Lakers (18-2) will take on No. 4 A.R. Gould of South Portland (13-7) in Saturday’s 2:45 p.m. regional title game at the Augusta Civic Center.

Connor DiAngelo and Davin Boone scored 11 points each for Greenville, which outscored No. 5 Seacoast Christian 15-4 in the third quarter to pull away.

Jet Archer’s seven points paced Seacoast Christian, which wound up 12-8.

A.R. Gould 55, Valley 51

At the Augusta Civic Center, A.R. Gould outscored Valley 19-5 in the fourth quarter en route to a Class D South semifinal victory.

Alex Shoureas scored 10 of his 14 points in the second period to pace No. 3 A.R. Gould of South Portland (16-4), while Ernie Lorange also tallied 14 points. Tristin Chamberlain contributed 11 points and Malakai Brimage added 10 for the winners.

Joey Thomas connected for a game-best 21 points to propel No. 2 Valley of Bingham (14-6). Josh Brown knocked down 20 points for the Cavaliers.