Report: UMaine athletic director leaving to take post in Denver

Karlton Creech, athletic director at the University of Maine, is leaving to take a similar position with the University of Denver, according to media reports.
Several media outlets reported Monday that Creech, who in January 2017 signed a four-year contract to remain in Orono, accepted the athletic director’s position at the University of Denver.
Creech, a North Carolina native, started at UMaine in 2014, replacing Steve Abbott.
