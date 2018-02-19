Report: UMaine athletic director leaving to take post in Denver

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

February 19, 2018 11:35 am

Karlton Creech, athletic director at the University of Maine, is leaving to take a similar position with the University of Denver, according to media reports.

Several media outlets reported Monday that Creech, who in January 2017 signed a four-year contract to remain in Orono, accepted the athletic director’s position at the University of Denver.

Creech, a North Carolina native, started at UMaine in 2014, replacing Steve Abbott.

