February 19, 2018
Report: UMaine athletic director leaving to take post in Denver

Micky Bedell | BDN
University of Maine athletics director Karlton Creech speaks at a press conference after announcing Amy Vachon will serve as interim head coach for UMaine women's basketball team, April 5, 2017.

Karlton Creech, athletic director at the University of Maine, is leaving to take a similar position with the University of Denver, according to media reports.

Several media outlets reported Monday that Creech, who in January 2017 signed a four-year contract to remain in Orono, accepted the athletic director’s position at the University of Denver.

Creech, a North Carolina native, started at UMaine in 2014, replacing Steve Abbott.

Comments

