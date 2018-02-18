Maine will get winter reprieve Wednesday when temperatures rise into 60s

Kate Collins | BDN Kate Collins | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 18, 2018 11:45 am

A reprieve from winter was expected midweek with temperatures predicted to reach 60 degrees in much of Maine, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Sunshine was spreading across the state by noon Sunday following a fast moving ocean storm that dumped between 5 and 10 inches in southern and western Maine. The Bangor area saw between 2 and 3 ½ inches of snow, while between 3 and 5 inches fell Down East. Caribou received just 1 inch of snow.

It was not expected to stick around for long, with temperatures predicted to head into the high 30s to mid-40s during the day Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise Monday and Tuesday into the mid-40s and low 50s, respectively. By Wednesday, temperatures could hit the high 50s and low 60s north to south.

By Thursday and Friday, the state is expected to see more seasonal temperatures in the 30s.

Rivers could rise due to melting snow and ice, but as of Sunday, flooding was not in the immediate forecast.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.