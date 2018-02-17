Snow expected to cause hazardous travel Saturday night

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 17, 2018 12:38 pm

Snow is expected to move into the state Saturday night then progress north and Down East Sunday morning, which could make driving difficult, including for people heading home from the first two days of the state basketball tournament.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Maine and southern New Hampshire from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The storm will dump between 3 and 5 inches of snow on York and Cumberland counties before heading to northern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

The snow in southern Maine is expected to make driving hazardous Saturday evening.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for central and Down East Maine from midnight Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Snowfall of between 2 and 4 inches was predicted for Penobscot, Hancock, Washington and southern Aroostook counties.

Temperatures were expected to drop into the teens overnight in the north and into the high 20s overnight from north to south.

