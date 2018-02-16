UFC fighter from Maine suffers ruptured testicle, internet goes crazy

Updated:
Maine mixed martial arts fighter Devin Powell has been lighting up the internet this week, but not because of big win in the octagon.
Powell took to social media to make some lighthearted commentary about a cringe-worthy injury.
Here’s how Jim Rome, one the country’s most widely broadcast sports talk radio hosts, explained it Thursday:
“There are two words that I never want to talk about again that are associated with Devin Powell. Those two words: Ruptured testicle,” Rome said in a segment for his show. “‘Ruptured’ is already a terrible word, and it’s an even worse word when it’s followed by ‘testicle.’”
Ruptured testicle? UFC fighter Devin Powell is beyond tough…
Posted by Jim Rome on Thursday, February 15, 2018
Powell posted a picture on Instagram from the hospital Wednesday, saying fellow fighter Joe Lauzon hit him with a knee while training that caused the injury. Powell thanked the “fine ambulatory services in Wells” and sent a good-natured request to UFC President Dana White — a fellow Mainer — to schedule him a fight in New York, saying his would be “quite the comeback story.”
UFC next has an event scheduled in New York on April 7.
Surgery was a success, now on to recovery. Can’t wait to get back in the @ufc cage, this will be the first time since my last fight that I will be forced to rest my whole body for multiple days in a row. I will come back stronger than ever, I wasn’t expecting this curve ball
Powell’s squirm-inducing story was then shared far and wide by several international publications and websites, including Maxim magazine, TMZ and London’s The Sun newspaper.
In a follow-up Instagram post from York Hospital, Powell lamented that he hadn’t been wearing his protective cup for the sparring session with Lauzon and said the surgery was a success. Oh, and one detail that caught Rome’s attention was that he didn’t immediately seek medical help after the fateful knee occurred.
“How about the fact that he waited a day and a half to get the ‘goods’ checked out?” Rome said. “Most guys, if anything comes anywhere near the groin, they’re in the fetal position looking for a doctor. My man Powell? He’s walking it off, and probably kept on training.”
Powell has an 8-3 record in his mixed martial arts fighting career thus far.
In a Reddit post, Lauzon said he felt bad about the injury and described what happened from his perspective.
“We were grappling … and I was switching left and right trying to pass his half guard. He had my right leg trapped and I tried to back step but he caught my leg,” he wrote, “so it went back to the middle and I crushed his balls.”
Powell told TMZ it felt like a very sensitive part of his body had “exploded.”
“The top of it felt like a big sack of worms — all the veins had swelled,” he explained.
