UFC fighter from Maine suffers ruptured testicle, internet goes crazy

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • February 16, 2018 1:01 pm

Updated: February 16, 2018 1:54 pm

Maine mixed martial arts fighter Devin Powell has been lighting up the internet this week, but not because of big win in the octagon.

Powell took to social media to make some lighthearted commentary about a cringe-worthy injury.

Here’s how Jim Rome, one the country’s most widely broadcast sports talk radio hosts, explained it Thursday:

“There are two words that I never want to talk about again that are associated with Devin Powell. Those two words: Ruptured testicle,” Rome said in a segment for his show. “‘Ruptured’ is already a terrible word, and it’s an even worse word when it’s followed by ‘testicle.’”

Powell posted a picture on Instagram from the hospital Wednesday, saying fellow fighter Joe Lauzon hit him with a knee while training that caused the injury. Powell thanked the “fine ambulatory services in Wells” and sent a good-natured request to UFC President Dana White — a fellow Mainer — to schedule him a fight in New York, saying his would be “quite the comeback story.”

UFC next has an event scheduled in New York on April 7.