Maine ranked-choice voting backers file suit to ensure system is used in June

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • February 16, 2018 4:50 pm

Supporters of ranked-choice voting in Maine — joined by eight Democratic candidates — filed a lawsuit Friday to ensure that the voting method is in place in time for the June primaries.

The lawsuit comes more than two weeks before the deadline for Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap to certify signatures designed to place on the June 12 ballot a referendum question that could decide the long-term fate of ranked-choice voting.

The Committee for Ranked Choice Voting announced Friday afternoon that it has filed a suit in Kennebec County Superior Court. One candidate for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, six gubernatorial candidates and a Maine Senate candidate signed onto the lawsuit.

The Committee for Ranked Choice Voting collected signatures from registered Maine voters for a people’s veto of a bill enacted last year that delays implementation of ranked-choice voting. That bill contained a poison-pill clause that could kill ranked-choice in 2021 if the Maine Constitution is not amended to address concerns about gubernatorial and legislative elections flagged by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

If the people’s veto makes the June 12 ballot, ranked-choice voting would apply to primary and congressional elections.

In the proposed ranked-choice system, voters could choose multiple candidates and rank them in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of all votes cast, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and a new tally is done, using the second choices on the ballots for that candidate. The process is repeated until a candidate emerges with a majority of votes tallied.

However, a provision in the Maine Constitution requires a plurality vote — which simply means a candidate wins by receiving more votes than anyone else — in general elections for state offices.

Under the 2017 law that is the subject of the people’s veto, if that amendment isn’t in place by December 2021, the 2016 law would be automatically repealed.

The committee says it collected more than the required 61,123 valid signatures to block the 2017 law and put Maine on track to use ranked-choice voting for federal elections and primaries. The secretary of state’s office is certifying those signatures now.

The system, approved by voters in a November 2016 referendum. created an impasse in the Legislature for most of 2017, with lawmakers rejecting bids to repeal the law or send a constitutional fix to referendum. The law enacted in October was seen as a compromise, though amending the Constitution starts with a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, which given the current political climate and balance of power is not possible.

The candidates named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Lucas St. Clair, gubernatorial candidates Jim Boyle, Mark Dion, Mark Eves, Sean Faircloth, Diane Russell and Betsy Sweet, who are all Democrats, and Democratic state Senate candidate Ben Chipman.

BDN staff writer Judy Harrison contributed to this report.

