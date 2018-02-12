PyeongChang Olympics
Bethel native falls short of medal in moguls at Winter Olympics

By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
Lee Jin-man | AP | BDN
Troy Murphy, of the United States, jumps during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday.

Bethel native Troy Murphy, who advanced past the qualifying round of the men’s moguls with a fourth place finish Thursday, fell short in his pursuit of a medal at the Winter Olympics Monday.

Murphy finished 17th in the first round of the finals Monday with a score of 72.72. The top 12 advanced to the next round.

After three rounds of finals, Canadian Michael Kingsbury claimed the gold medal in the men’s moguls event with a score of 86.63, followed on the podium by Australian Matt Graham and Daichi Hara from Japan, respectively.

The top American finisher was Casey Andringa in fifth place.

Murphy told journalist Colton Wood before the competition that he had friends, family and his girlfriend joining him in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the games, and was excited they would “get to watch me compete on the largest stage in sports.”

“It’s amazing that they were able to come,” he said. “This will be my dad’s first time out of North America, so I feel really proud that I was able to get him overseas.”

