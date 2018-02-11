Stony Brook snaps UMaine women’s eight-game winning streak

Stony Brook University scored 37 points in the paint and converted the Black Bears’ 17 turnovers into 19 points on Sunday afternoon, paving the way for a 76-68 America East women’s basketball victory at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, N.Y.

The Seawolves extended a seven-point halftime lead by outscoring the Black Bears 24-17 in the third quarter to halt UMaine’s eight-game winning streak.

Shania Johnson scored 23 points and handed out nine assists, while Cheyenne Clark tossed in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace Stony Brook (15-11, 7-6 AE).

The Black Bears (17-9, 10-3 AE) were led by Blanca Millan, who tossed in 21 points and reached double figures for the 25th consecutive contest. Dor Saar connected for a career-best 14 points and posted four assists and four steals, and Tanesha Sutton added 13 points and six rebounds.

UMaine slips back into a virtual first-place tie with Albany, which beat Hartford 66-53 on Sunday, in the league standings.

Stony Brook shot 53 percent from the field (29-for-55) and made nine 3-pointers, becoming only the third team this season to score more than 69 points against the Black Bears. Jerell Matthews posted 10 points for the winners.

UMaine connected at 42 percent overall (22-for-52) and went 10-for-21 (48 percent) from the 3-point arc and 14-for-15 from the foul line.

The Seawolves, who led from start to finish, pulled in front early. With Stony Brook already up 11-7, Clark made two foul shots and Indian Pagan scored from close range on back-to-back possessions to make it 17-7 with 3:53 to play in the opening quarter.

After UMaine closed to within one (19-18) early in the second quarter amidst a 12-1 surge, Stony Brook countered. The Seawolves scored 12 unanswered points, including six from Johnson, to restore the lead to 13 points with 2:35 to play in the half.

The hosts, who held a seven-point advantage at halftime, pushed the lead t 19 during the first six minutes of the third quarter to keep the Black Bears on their heels.

UMaine returns to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game against UMass Lowell.