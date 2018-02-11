Power restored after car takes out pole, falls from bridge in Livermore

Power was restored in the Livermore area after a car hit a telephone pole and went off a bridge Saturday night, according to local media reports.

The crash knocked out power to about 1,800 Central Maine Power customers in Livermore and Livermore Falls, according to CBS affiliate WGME. But power was completely restored to those customers Sunday morning, according Central Maine Power’s website.

The crash occurred on Route 4 in Livermore around 8 p.m. Saturday, when a car struck a telephone pole before it went off a bridge and hit a snowbank near the shore of the Androscoggin River.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

