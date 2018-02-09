Man accused of threatening to kill Oxford County sheriff

Oxford County Jail | BDN Oxford County Jail | BDN

Police arrested a Mexico man who threatened the life of the newly appointed Oxford County sheriff, authorities said.

Joseph Salatka, 56, faces terrorizing charges after he called a staffer at the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Augusta on Thursday and threatened former Mexico Police Chief James Theriault, who was appointed as interim Oxford County sheriff the previous day, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Gov. Paul LePage’s appointment filled a vacancy left by former Sheriff Wayne Gallant, who stepped down in December amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Salatka disagreed with the appointment, said McCausland, who didn’t know the exact wording of the threat or any additional motive behind it.

Later on Thursday afternoon, State Trooper Adam Fillebrown arrested Salatka and charged him with terrorizing while Salatka was walking home from a local store on Roxbury Road in Rumford, McCausland said.

Salatka was carrying an air pistol at the time his arrest, and was taken to the Oxford County Jail, he said.

