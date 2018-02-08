Lawmakers consider new funding to help struggling Jackman health center

Google Streetview | BDN Google Streetview | BDN

Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal to provide nearly $500,000 to a struggling community health clinic so it can maintain after-hours on-call service.

The Morning Sentinel reports that the Jackman Community Health Center adopted the on-call system last year after announcing that the clinic could no longer afford round-the-clock staffing. But officials say it is still facing a $250,000 shortfall and needs more money to continue the service.

Republican state Rep. Chad Grignon, who represents Jackman, presented a proposal Tuesday to provide stop-gap funds until a long-term solution is found.

Democratic state Rep. Dale Denno, a member of the health committee, says lawmakers are generally wary of special allocations because other communities might be able to make similar claims.

Selectman Alan Duplessis says the state’s U.S. senators are asking the federal government for help.

