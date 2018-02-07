Maine hospital to cut diabetes care

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta is reducing services at its Diabetes and Nutrition Center. Hospital CEO Chuck Hays says the Center will no longer provide endocrinology services after the end of April because reimbursement rates don’t cover the cost.

“You have to look at these services and say what can you still provide with those reductions and reimbursements to stay financially viable,” says Hays.

Hays also says the hospital has lost about $500,000 per year since it added endocrinology services five years ago.

“We know it’s an important service to the community,” says Hays. “We have high levels of diabetes within our community, but both the insurance and Medicare, Medicaid just don’t cover the cost.”

Hays says the Diabetes and Nutrition Center will continue educational programs. The Center serves about 4,000 patients.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

