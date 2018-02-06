Fast-moving storm expected to dump up to a foot of snow across Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in advance of a storm expected to dump between six inches and a foot of snow on most of Maine on Wednesday.

Snowfall predictions range from 8 to 11 inches in coastal York County in the southeast to 7 to 10 inches as far north as Van Buren in Aroostook County. The snow is expected to arrive around mid-morning Wednesday and to cease during the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning.

A slightly smaller range of snowfall has been predicted for the Bangor area and for interior Hancock and Washington counties, where 6 to 9 inches has been forecast.

The Portland area could get 9 to 12 inches.

Winter weather advisories remained in effect for western Aroostook County and for coastal parts of Hancock and Washington counties, where around half a foot is expected to fall Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Some mixed precipitation and icing could occur along the entire immediate coast.

“A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected,” NWS forecasters said in a statement. “Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the evening commute on Wednesday. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

