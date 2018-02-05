Midweek storm could drop close to foot of snow on Maine

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

A midweek snowfall could drop nearly a foot of powder on Bangor, hitting the city hardest during Wednesday’s afternoon commute, according to early forecasts.

Starting late Wednesday morning, the quick-moving storm is expected to follow a diagonal path from Maine’s southwest corner up through the northeast, paving the state’s south-central corridor with the heaviest amounts of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow totals are predicted to change, but early estimates clock inland metropolitan cities — including Bangor — in the 7 to 10 inch range, according to the weather service. Lesser amounts will collect along the coastline, where the precipitation is expected to mix with rain, forecasters said.

“It will have the biggest impact Wednesday night,” slicking the roads and hampering visibility during the afternoon commute, according to Nikki Becker, a forecaster with the weather service in Gray.

Rain, and snow over the northwest, will end early this morning. Watch for slippery spots! Cold front will move through today freezing any water and slush this afternoon. Snow moving in from south to north Wednesday afternoon. Here's an early estimate for the midweek storm. #mewx

The storm is predicted to zoom over the northern parts of the state and reach the Atlantic ocean by Thursday morning, sparing Aroostook County the brunt of the snowfall, forecasters said. Maine’s northern half should see snow totals pile at the lower end of the ranger, closer to a half a foot than a foot, they said.

Messy weather is forecast along the coast, where warmer air is predicted to rise above freezing and change the snow to rain or sleet, according to Tony Mignon, a forecaster with the weather service in Caribou. It’s unclear where the line of change will occur, but based on earlier predictions, people living within 25 miles of the ocean should prepare for wetter weather, Mignon said.

The forecast will likely change as the storm draws closer, Mignon and Becker said.

