2018 Maine moose permit lottery opens

Pete Warner | BDN

Want to go on a Maine moose hunt this year? If you’re one of the thousands who have that goal, here’s your first warning: The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has opened its online registration system for this year’s permit lottery.

To register, go online and click on this link for information. Applicants will be asked to customize their preferences for their own “hunt of a lifetime” by prioritizing Wildlife Management Districts that they’d accept a permit in, along with preferred hunting season.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on May 15. An important note: Applications will only be accepted online. For those who do not have internet access at home, the DIF&W suggests going to a library to access a computer, or using a computer during lunch or a break at work.

This year’s moose permit lottery permit drawing will be held on June 9 during the Skowhegan Moose Festival. The festival itself will stretch over three days, June 8-10, at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds.