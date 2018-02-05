LePage makes new push to pull control of jails from counties

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage’s administration has rolled out a proposal to hand oversight of Maine’s 15 county jails to a new state commission and potentially close five of them while regionalizing the system.

The January proposal from the Maine Department of Corrections is the Republican governor’s latest step toward overhauling Maine’s county jail system, which has struggled with funding shortfalls for years under a shared county and state governing structure.

Now, Maine has 14 county jails and another regional jail serving Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties. They’re controlled by counties, which pay $62 million of the total cost of $80 million. The state pays the rest, but that shared structure has been a problem.

The Maine Board of Corrections, set up to oversee that system, stalled in 2015 because LePage didn’t fill vacancies on it. He has hammered the arrangement, saying it leaves counties with no incentive to rein in spending and that either the state or counties should fully pay for and manage the jails.

The plan would create a new Maine Jail Commission with seven members appointed by the governor overseeing three regional jail authorities — in northern, central and southern regions — controlling five jails each.

That would constitute a significant shift of oversight to state government. While the boards of those lower authorities would include county officials, they would get their funding and direction from the commission. The proposal says that a “first order of business” will be to implement one data management system to be used by each authority.

Cost-savings estimates are unclear, but the department said they could be “felt immediately with the closure of 1-2 facilities in each region.” But a hypothetical fiscal estimate shared with the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee zeroes out jail budgets in Androscoggin, Oxford, Washington, Franklin and Piscataquis counties.

The department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the plan.

