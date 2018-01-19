How we got to the brink of a federal shutdown and what it means for Maine

Troy R. Bennett, Gabor Degre and Ashley L. Conti | BDN Troy R. Bennett, Gabor Degre and Ashley L. Conti | BDN

Related Stories Shutdown looms despite House action

The federal government will shut down by midnight if Congress can’t advance a spending bill. The Senate adjourned overnight without having the 60 votes needed to advance a monthlong bill passed by the House of Representatives.

The fight between Democrats and Republicans is mainly over protections for young immigrants. Maine’s U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins and independent Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, support a bipartisan bill to would address immigration, including so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

The bill they back would give Dreamers a path to citizenship, put $2.5 billion toward border security and replace a lottery-based immigration program with a merit-based one. But it’s too dovish for many Republicans. Democrats want to see a long-term solution in any budget deal.

Maine’s delegation is evenly split on the House bill. President Donald Trump is supporting the bill passed by House Republicans on Thursday, which included long-term funding for the expired Children’s Health Insurance Program. Collins told reporters on Thursday that she would “reluctantly” support the bill to keep the government open. Democrats are withholding their votes and King said on CNN’s “New Day” that he opposes it, calling continuing resolutions “a terrible way to try and govern.”

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican from the 2nd District, voted for the House bill and Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from the 1st District, opposed it.

How would a shutdown affect Maine? The most notable effect of the last federal government shutdown in 2013 may have been the closure of Acadia National Park. It’s unclear what would happen this time. An Acadia spokeswoman said Thursday that parks will “remain as accessible as possible,” but rangers and patrols will likely be reduced.

Spokespeople for Gov. Paul LePage and his budget office didn’t respond to inquiries Thursday, but the state laid off 56 employees in its disability determination system whose salaries were federally funded in 2013.

Here’s a list of services that were open and closed then, though it could be different this time.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.