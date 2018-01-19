Arts & Culture
Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, coroner’s office says

By Joseph Serna, The Los Angeles Times, The Associated Press
Updated:
David J. Phillip | AP | BDN
In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008 file photo, Tom Petty, of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLII football game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Ariz. Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose. His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday.

LOS ANGELES — Rocker Tom Petty died last year from “multisystem organ failure” caused by accidental drug toxicity, the Los Angeles County Coroner said Friday.

An autopsy found that Petty had several drugs in his system including fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, the agency said.

“A lot of these are found in prescription drugs,” said Brian Elias, a coroner’s spokesman.

Petty, 66, also had suffered from coronary artery atherosclerosis and emphysema.

Found unconscious at his Malibu home, Petty was taken to UCLA’s Santa Monica hospital in full cardiac arrest and died Oct. 2.

Petty had just completed an extensive tour to mark the Heartbreakers’ 40th anniversary. It concluded Sept. 25 with a three-night homecoming stand that sold out at the Hollywood Bowl.

On Friday night, Petty’s wife and daughter released the results of Petty’s autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. The statement was posted moments before the Los Angeles coroner’s office issued its official findings.

His family said Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

