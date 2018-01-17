Freshman goaltender carries UMaine men to Hockey East win over UMass

ORONO, Maine — The better team doesn’t always win in hockey and that was true on Tuesday night at the Alfond Arena.

The University of Massachusetts thoroughly outplayed the University of Maine but freshman goalie Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves and the Black Bears scored three second-period goals to collect a 3-1 Hockey East victory at Alfond Arena.

The youthful Black Bears (12-9-2, 6-6-1 HE) snapped a three-game winless streak while the even younger Minutemen fell to 10-10-1 (4-6-1 HE).

UMass outshot UMaine 35-20 and attempted 60 shots to UMaine’s 40.

But Swayman came up with 13 Grade-A (high-percentage) stops among his 34 while UMass sophomore Ryan Wischow was forced to make just five Grade-A stops among his 17.

“This was a classic example of a goaltender stealing a game. It’s that simple,” said UMass second-year coach Greg Carvel. “Swayman was the difference, far and away.

“I thought my team was outstanding. But we’re a young team that doesn’t know how to score ugly goals real well. Swayman is a real good goalie and if you don’t make it tough on him, he’ll shut the door on you,” added Carvel. “One goalie made saves tonight and the other didn’t.”

UMaine coach Red Gendron was happy to get the victory but wasn’t satisfied with his team’s performance.

“We won the game in large part because we were able to finish some plays and we received outstanding goaltending,” said Gendron. “But for much of the game, we weren’t sharp. We were outworked, especially in the first period.

“Full marks to UMass. They played their tails off the whole night. We weren’t strong over the puck. We were reaching. One guy would skate and the other two wouldn’t and it’s hard to get a forecheck going with only one guy skating. And we didn’t manage the puck well,” added Gendron.

“(Gendron) said we had some breakdowns but I feel like our team was there the whole way, especially in the defensive end,” said Swayman. “Timely saves are what is going to win games so I’m going to do everything I can to contribute to this team.

“In the end, my team scored goals and we got two points,” added Swayman.

Senior center Canon Pieper and sophomore right wing Peter Housakos scored 3:42 apart early in the second period and freshman left wing Emil Westerlund extended the lead with 4:07 left.

Pinpoint passes from sophomore center and co-captain Chase Pearson set up the Housakos and Westerlund goals.

UMass freshman center Jake Gaudet ruined Swayman’s bid for his second shutout with 34.5 seconds remaining in regulation by swatting home a Niko Hildenbrand rebound.

The Minutemen had a decisive edge in play in the first period and could have easily been ahead by a couple of goals.

Swayman stopped two rapid-fire shots by Austin Plevy from the inner half of the right faceoff circle; positioned himself well to reject John Leonard’s redirection of a Mario Ferraro pass; and robbed Jake McLaughlin, who ripped a one-timer from the high slot off a Plevy pass.

Pieper opened the scoring at the 2:35 mark of the middle period when he nudged home the rebound of a Nolan Vesey shot that rang off the crossbar.

Housakos made it 2-0 when he came off the bench on a line change and one-timed an exceptional diagonal, no-look, backhand pass by Pearson past Wischow into the short-side corner.

“I cut back a little bit and I took a peak and saw someone streaking (to the far post),” said Pearson. “I just threw it over there and, luckily, it landed on his tape.”

UMass had a glorious opportunity to cut into the lead during a wild flurry in front of Swayman but he came up with four stops during the scramble.

“That was a fun sequence. My defense did the best they could to box out and I did the best I could to protect the goal line,” said Swayman.

A little later, UMaine extended the lead to 3-0 as Brendan Robbins slipped the puck to Pearson and he found Westerlund alone in the low slot for a one-timer.

“Robbins made a good play down to me and I was able to find Emil who was parked in front where he’s had a lot of success this year,” said Pearson.

UMaine, which entered the game with the nation’s worst penalty-killing percentage (72.8 percent), killed off all six UMass power plays including a 5-on-3 that spanned 1:28 in the third period.

“Special teams can win or lose games. Our penalty kill was big tonight. (Associate head coach) Ben Guite has done a great job with that. We’ve drastically improved from the beginning of the season,” said Pearson.

